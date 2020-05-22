Hundreds of hairdressers and restaurants reopened on Friday morning, but many say they were not given enough time or clarity from public health officials on new COVID19 regulations.

According to the Health and Beauty Federation Malta, there are an estimated 1,000 salons on the islands that employ around 1,500 people.

On Monday the government announced businesses could reopen as long as they adhered to new health and safety measures.

However, many salon owners say they are confused by the guidelines.

"It's been very chaotic. We weren't given enough time to order protective equipment such as perspex dividers which can be placed between clients," said Ramon Vella, a Sliema salon owner and a member of the Health and Beauty Federation Malta.

Hair stylist Ramon Vella says COVID19 restrictions are confusing VIDEO: Chris Sant Fournier

He said they were also unaware that they needed to have their water supply tested to make sure it was safe.

"It was an abrupt decision. The results of a water contamination test take around 10 days to come back, but we were given less than a week to open. So that is contradictory. All of these factors mean that some of our members simply were not able to open on Friday."

After being closed for 10 weeks, salon owners will now have to work even harder to meet the demands of their clients, Vella said. He himself will now open six instead of five days a week to try and make up for the shortfall.

He has also had to restrict appointments to colour and cut only and will not be able to serve clients who want a wash and blow dry only.

Depending on the size, many salons will only be allowed to treat one customer at a time because of distancing rules.

Further down the street, fellow salon owner Elena Azzopardi also spent the morning preparing for afternoon appointments. As well as a thermometer, safety signs, sterliser and a perspex partitions, she is using disposable towels and aprons to make clients feel safe at her salon.

Salon owner Elena Azzopardi explains new COVID19 restrictions VIDEO: Chris Sant Fournier

"I've definitely spent hundreds of euros on new protective equipment," she says.

Since her salon is larger than Vella's she will be able to see more than one client at a time. "We also trained ourselves in a new technique on how to blow dry people's hair safely."

Fumigating café and deliveries

Meanwhile, restaurant owner Kevin Attard reopened Giorgio's Cafe on Sliema's waterfront on Friday morning.

"It feels like we're opening for the first time," he said. "We're still trying to understand the government's recommendations, which were not yet finalised by Thursday. For example, at first we were only allowed to serve people outside, but then we were told we could also use our inside space, so we had to prepare for that."

Restaurant owner Kevin Attard says it feels like he's starting from scratch VIDEO: Chris Sant Fournier

Attard and his team spent Thursday retraining to make sure everyone was aware of the new protocol.

They also chose to fumigate the entire café and deliveries to make their staff feel safer. The staff's temperature will be checked before they start a shift and they will have to wear masks at all times.

However, customers will not have their temperatures checked, nor do they have to wear masks. The number of patrons per table will be restricted to six, and smokers must stand 10 metres away from the dining area.

"We're taking things slowly," Attard added. "It feels like we are starting from scratch. But we have to open because people need jobs. We're trying to be optimistic, but since we have to space out our tables, we now can only have half the number of customers we used to."

A waiter waits for customers at a restaurant Valletta on Friday PHOTO: Chris Sant Fournier

While the streets of Sliema were busy, cafes in Valletta were deserted, with waiters dressed in protective gear, standing idly with no one to serve.

Gaming parlours reopen on Friday

Health Authorities also announced that gaming parlours will reopen from Friday.

However, these shops are allowed to operate solely and exclusively to provide sports betting through the till and for no other service.

According to the new measures, clients cannot remain inside the gaming parlours after completing their bets.