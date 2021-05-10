There is no denying that the past couple of years have been hard for the Nationalist Party. The natural transition that came after 2013 is one that many perhaps took for granted and did not anticipate the long, arduous road back for the PN to be presenting itself as an alternative government.

The path which leads us to the business end of 2021 is twofold, one being a soul-searching mission to regenerate the party and the other trying to keep up with the most corrupt Labour administration in this nation’s history.

The former is being addressed in strong strides. Despite the setbacks, the PN seems to have reconnected with an electorate which has grown weary of the status quo and deserves a better option.

The recent unveiling of the PN policy clusters may have gone under the radar but it is a breath of fresh air that Malta desperately missed – and needs. A wave of new ideas, not stagnant repetition. Input from the best minds the country has to offer, not the rampant nepotism and jobs for the boys that have become our daily bread.

These policy clusters will bring together different people from all walks of life, each an expert in his or her field, to collectively address all areas that make up society. From justice reforms to new economic niches, from a much-needed education revamp to healthcare progress.

The clusters are operating on an open-door policy that involve not only MPs and party youths but rein in experts and professionals. It’s about time that this country stops resting on its laurels.

Despite being far from perfect, PN administrations of the past were probably the last to create, introduce, attract and harness new economic niches. Tourism, financial services, corporate services, aviation, gaming and the digitalisation of many markets. These niche industries now employ thousands of people and form part of the foundations on which the Maltese modern economy is built.

This planning took us a step forward and the benefits of these are resounding to this day. It’s time to regenerate that creativity and set our attentions on strengthening the industries we have – especially in the fallout of the devastating COVID-19 pandemic – and attract new ones to our shores.

The only niche this Labour administration has brought in is cheap, imported labour. And even there, niche is a strong word. It is a policy that, by the Labour finance minister’s own words, has failed.

Despite the setbacks, the PN seems to have reconnected with the electorate - Joseph Grech

Having a project, a plan, is not just words. It is not political propaganda. It is delivering results on the ground. It means quality jobs, longer lasting careers and more opportunities. This must be the objective. Not a dream but a target.

This is why I have accepted the invitation to contribute to the coordination of the Advanced Technologies and Innovation cluster. The opportunities here are endless. We must exploit the opportunities that exist today and that we have by creating new, forward-looking economic projects.

By establishing the right technological infrastructure Malta can become a leader in the development of technology in this digital age.

Malta can become a pioneer of the needs of so many stakeholders who want to invest in these future technologies. With concrete blueprints, not via hasty press conferences announcing ourselves as some block- chain island and then letting the industry gather dust.

I have no doubt in my mind that this approach offers the best opportunity for success. Malta is built on talent, hard work and perseverance. We need a fundamental change to what is on offer today and these policy clusters are the right tool to start this journey. Short-term, long-term, and, best of all, effective.

Our country stands to gain. Our younger generations stand to gain.

The moment we stop progressing is the moment we start digressing. And if there ever was a time this country needed progress, it is now.

Joseph Grech, president of MŻPN and PN candidate