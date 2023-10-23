The government said it had retaken control of three of Malta's hospitals after an original court judgment, but sidestepped the conclusions of a damning appeal on Monday which said there was collusion.

In a statement on Monday, the government made no reference to the Court of Appeal's conclusions, which said the Maltese government had failed in its duty to protect the national interest.

In a 99-page judgment, the Court of Appeal also found that "senior government officials" were complicit in the privatisation debacle, which lost millions.

The decision confirmed a landmark judgment in February to cancel contracts related to the deal, on the basis that Steward Healthcare had not fulfilled its contractual obligations. The court had concluded that the hospitals deal was fraudulent.

In its statement, the government said it informed Steward Healthcare that it was stepping in on March 21 and took over the hospitals on April 4.

It had made it clear that the controlled step-in and the termination would be carried out according to its conditions. The government had now been in charge of the hospitals for several months and is already implementing a number of initiatives.

In the past months, international arbitration has also been embarked upon through the International Chamber of Commerce, with the government winning the first stage of procedures on April 14.

At every stage, the government will continue to safeguard the national interest from every aspect, including the financial one, it said.

The government noted that the judgment was given a few months after it moved an application for the appeal to be heard with urgency in the public and national interests.

While the government had not appealed the February 24 judgment it had replied to 10 applications filed by Steward, it said.

The government said it will be implementing a strong political vision in the health sector focusing on the people’s needs.