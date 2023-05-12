A delay in works on a prominent Msida road has left motorists furious as they are forced to navigate through a street full of potholes and uneven surfaces.

Regeneration works on the Msida pedestrian promenade were unveiled in January, with a widened and repaved promenade, a new cycling lane and better street lighting.

Full of holes and it is dangerous driving there - Motorist

While the project to build a more beautiful promenade cost over €2 million, Ix-Xatt ta’ Xbiex has been left in a less glamorous state.

Works on the promenade were finished but roadworks on the other side carried on, to the frustration of motorists. “The road is a disaster, you can tear a tire driving there,” one person commented on social media.

“The Xatt is a disaster, full of holes and it is dangerous driving there,” another said.

The roadworks are not part of the Grand Harbour Regeneration Corporation Project but are carried out and managed by the Water Services Corporation.

A WSC spokesperson said the works began back in July 2022 and were initially meant to be completed last month.

The cost of resurfacing the 400-metre road is valued at over €930,000.

Stormwater system still to be installed

The spokesperson said the delay in resurfacing was due to the fact that a stormwater system was to be installed on the road by the public works department.

“Since the road is going to be resurfaced in full as part of our project, Public Works is going to perform their works now to avoid disrupting newly laid asphalt in the future,” the spokesperson told Times of Malta.

The placing of the stormwater culverts is scheduled for next week.

“Once public works finish their installation, we will resurface the road,” the spokesperson confirmed.