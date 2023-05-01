Two men who on Sunday morning set off on a 200km run to raise funds for the Children in Need Foundation completed their challenge just before 6pm on Monday to cheers from family and friends.

Claudio Camilleri and Daniel Abela grinned from ear to ear as they ran the last few meters of their 499 laps around the Marsa track then hugged each other as they crossed the finish line.

The pair started their run on Sunday at 7 am, their aim being to raise awareness and funding for the foundation to fund weekly psychotherapy sessions for children living at Fondazzjoni Sebħ.

The duo teamed up to collect €450,000 so that for at least three years, the Children in Need Foundation can employ a team of psychotherapists who can provide consistent therapy for children at the home.

All smiles and some soreness, Claudio and Daniel complete their 500 laps on Monday afternoon. Photo:Giulia Magri

The foundation runs seven apartments hosting 41 children and the Milja shelter- home to up to 12 families who have suffered violence.

Despite the physical challenge, the cause means a lot for the runners- hospitality consultant Claudio Camilleri, 46, and philanthropist and businessman Daniel Abela, 53.

Throughout the past two days, Camilleri and Abela ran for stretches of 50 minutes, and then stopped for 10-20 minute breaks.

Daniel and Claudio, 35 hours and 500 laps later, speak about their experience. Video: Giulia Magri

Moments after completing their run, Camilleri told Times of Malta he felt a mix of emotions.

"The preparation, the enthusiasm, the anxiety, but also the hope for the kids from Fondazzjoni Sebħ... that we can assist these children is a very special feeling," he said.

The cause is particularly close to Camilleri’s heart since his parents had fostered a boy living in care.

While Camilleri is a well-known ultra-runner, it was not the same case for Abela, who spent four months training for the challenge.

He said it was tough but keeping the kids in focus pushed him through.

"We persevered and hopefully people will appreciate what we have done and why we have done it. It is not about the run, but about helping us manage the project and give these children a chance at life."

Camilleri said he suffered some stomach issues early on Monday, and he had to see how would be best to adapt.

Abela began to suffer issues with his knees and ankles after hitting the 38km mark.

"It was actually beautiful to see Claudio bounce back in the evening. He was so unwell, but then magically, after a seven-minute nap he was dancing and cheering along to the music," Abela said, as they two of them shared a moment of laughter.

Claudio Camilleri (centre with blue cap) during the last two hours of the challenge. Photo: Jonathan Borg

What are the duo's plans now?

"A nice shower and a nap," Abela said.

"Switching on the television, knowing that 30 seconds later I am going to be asleep is possibly one of the things I was thinking about during this challenge," Camilleri added.

Daniel Abela during the last few hours of the challenge on Monday afternoon. Photo: Jonathan Borg