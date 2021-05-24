Damiano David, the singer for Italy's Eurovision winning rockers Maneskin, tested negative for drugs, the contest's organisers said Monday, after speculation that he snorted cocaine at the final.

The Geneva-based European Broadcasting Union said a drug test was "voluntarily undertaken earlier today by the lead singer of the band Maneskin which has returned a negative result seen by the EBU".

The lederhosen-clad vocalist was tested after going back to Italy, following viral footage of him leaning over a table in the hospitality area of the competition in Rotterdam.

The Maneskin singer was asked about the footage during the winners' press conference early on Sunday, and said he had been looking down because guitarist Thomas Raggi had broken a glass.

"I don't use drugs. Please, guys. Don't say that really, no cocaine. Please, don't say that," David said.

Earlier on Monday, France's Europe minister called for "total transparency" over speculation that David used cocaine during the song contest, saying it should be grounds for disqualification if confirmed.

Barbara Pravi, who was a bookmakers' favourite to end France's 44-year Eurovision drought with her moody ballad Voila was edged out at the last minute by a surge in public votes for Maneskin, with a final tally of 524 to Pravi's 499.

Pravi said the Italian song was ultimately chosen by both the public and the jury and she was not interested in speculating.

Malta's Destiny placed seventh in the contest.