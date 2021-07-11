It is quite possibly the most anticipated football match of our lifetime as Malta’s eternal rivals – Italy and England – battle it out for Europe’s biggest football prize. Who will some of Malta’s most renowned personalities be supporting?

Singer Destiny Chuckunyere

Malta’s Eurovision representative supports Spain, and says she will be watching and enjoying the match without the stress a Spain match brings with it.

“I cheer for both teams, I just love watching it because it’s a fun event that gathers us all together.”

Prime Minister Robert Abela

The prime minister says this is a match one cannot miss.

“Observing the (sometimes trivial) football quarrels between different members of my staff over the past few days, there is no doubt that this fixture carries more passionate rivalry than any other previous final.”

Abela says that he does not particularly support either of the two teams but was simply looking forward to appreciate the sports spectacle.

He appealed to the public to entertain themselves with respect to each other, in the spirit of sport and fair play, and in strict adherence to COVID-19 regulations.

PN leader Bernard Grech

Grech will be watching the match with family and friends who support both teams, but he will be supporting England all the way.

“It’s a family thing, since I can recall, we all supported England at home, and I have always sided with them.

“We’ll make some noise at home and have a beer (if England wins). Then, the next morning we agreed that it is either an English or an Italian-themed breakfast.”

MEP Alfred Sant

Sant will be following the match with a close young friend of his, ‘Tikkettu’, his pet canary.

“I look forward to a good match since after having seen a fair number of games, or bits and pieces of them, I guess the two sides were among the best in the tournament.

“The problem is I was not supporting any team throughout but had a soft spot for three, namely Belgium, England and Italy, in alphabetical order. Belgium has been eliminated, since when ‘Tikkettu’, my canary who was an ardent fan of that team, has stopped warbling. I think I’ll support each team during one half of the game but will toss a coin to determine which one to support during the first half.”

Andrei Agius. Photo: Facebook

Malta team captain Andrei Agius

“I’m extremely eager waiting for the big game. While I always tend to sympathise with Italy rather than England, nonetheless I always support my country,” Agius said.

He will be watching the match at home, as he prefers to be by himself or have some friends over for such big games.

“I believe it’s a tight match, both teams had a great tournament, but if I had to choose, I would choose Italy to win.”

President George Vella. Photo: DOI

President George Vella

The president admits he is not normally a football fan and knows very little about the rules of the game, and much less about the players on the pitch but when there’s a big tournament he tries to sit down and to watch a full match.

“As for the final, I will be watching the game and hoping that the best team wins.”

Josianne Cutajar. Photo: PL

MEP Josianne Cutajar

While in Brussels, Cutajar will be supporting England, since it is a family tradition.

“I must say that if Italy wins, I will have very happy assistants at the office on Monday. If it is the other way around, immediate family members of mine who fervently support the English team would also be happy.”

Jason Micallef

Valletta Cultural Agency chief Jason Micallef

Micallef is one of the lucky ones who will be present at Wembley Stadium, and admits he is very excited and extremely nervous.

“I’ve been an avid football fan all my life and supporting Manchester United with a passion since my childhood. My late grandfather was English. England, football’s coming home! I cannot think of better celebrations being inside Wembley Stadium and through the night in Central London.”

Maya Lucia

National player Maya Lucia

Lucia will be supporting Italy, in line with family tradition.

“The game will be so good, as there will be a strong sense of unity, unity which football brings, as everyone comes to watch the final. There is respect and love for the game which Italy bring to the table. It would be amazing if they win.”

Cyrus Engerer

MEP Cyrus Engerer

Engerer’s favourite team is Germany and since they got knocked out he will be adopting a neutral stand.

He said he was intrigued by tension building in Malta, saying it was akin to “fever many have on election day”.

He will be watching the game in a park in Brussels, with his partner Randolph and a couple of friends, all of whom do not support England or Italy.

“I’ll be celebrating by drinking this beer that the Brussels Beer Project brewed especially for the Belgian team called ‘Now or Never’. It wasn’t meant to be but it still a good reason to have one.”

Roberta Metsola

MEP Roberta Metsola

Metsola has no other choice but to watch the match, being in a household with four football-mad sons.

“I’m a Malta supporter, and my boys were all hoping for a better run by the Finnish team this year (their father is Finnish),” she said.

“Against Belgium, the Italians played some of the best football I’ve ever seen, and the English have shown tremendous heart and passion in getting to the final.”

Asked who she would like to see win, she diplomatically answered she was leaning towards the winner being an “EU member” but that might cause some family issues.

“My father who has been hoping for a comeback since 1966, has put us all in a dilemma.”

Alex Agius Saliba

MEP Alex Agius Saliba

The MEP will be watching the match with his family, all of whom are Italy supporters.

“I would say Italy to win, but both have good players and surely England are a tad favourites since they are playing home.”