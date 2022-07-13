Ivan Falzon has been appointed CEO of Infrastructure Malta, sources have confirmed.

Falzon, who is currently CEO at the Water Services Corporation, and the former CEO of Mater Dei Hospital will take on his role in August.

His appointment comes after the roads agency’s new CEO, Trustin Farrugia Cann, quit just over a month after being appointed to the role following the resignation of Fredrick Azzopardi.

Falzon has served as CEO of the Water Services Corporation since March 2020.

Falzon led a career in the aviation sector before being appointed CEO of Mater Dei in 2014. During his time there, he was credited with having led the hospital through a number of transformational projects.

Azzopardi had meanwhile been instrumental in setting up the roads agency in 2018, but his four years were marred by strong criticism for overriding environmental concerns by NGOs and residents.

Upon announcing he was stepping down, Azzopardi defended his track record, saying that after years of neglect, the roads are now getting the level of investment required to reach the high quality and safety levels the country deserves.