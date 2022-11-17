A repeat offender jailed on Wednesday over a string of muggings in 2020, had his punishment almost doubled after admitting to another string of thefts in separate proceedings before the Magistrates’ Courts.

Daniele Aquilina, 30, was jailed for nine years and eight months on Wednesday morning.

Hours later, he again registered an admission to another string of thefts carried out over another three-day span in 2021, again targeting seven victims, one of whom was his very own sister.

On March 3, 2021, just after midnight, Aquilina mugged two women along the Ta’ Xbiex seafront.

Holding them at knifepoint, he made off with one of the two women’s bags, while slightly injuring both his victims.

That same afternoon, he stole his sister’s mobile phone from a residence in the same locality.

Just hours later, the accused tried to rob a male victim who was walking through Ġnien il-Kunsill tal-Ewropa, Ta’ Xbiex.

The following day, Aquilina turned up at a Ta’ Xbiex electronics store, presenting forged documents.

Two days later, he stole tools from an Attard residence. That same day, during a family incident, the accused caused his uncle to fear violence.

After originally pleading not guilty to all the charges, including breaching three bail decrees and recidivism, Aquilina registered an admission earlier this month when proceedings were nearing the end.

When delivering judgment the court, again presided over by magistrate Donatella Frendo Dimech, observed that this time the crimes had left another seven victims in their wake, including Aquilina’s sister.

Aquilina never showed remorse, nor did he ever utter a word of apology for the harm inflicted upon his innocent victims, remarked the court.

The man’s criminal record, “seemingly endless”, clearly showed that he “had no place in society”, said the court.

“Society has a right to protect itself against unscrupulous people like Aquilina whose limits knew no end,” went on the Magistrate, declaring him guilty upon admission and condemning him to another eight-and-a-half years imprisonment.

The court also ordered the confiscation of another €10,000 in bail money and payment of €777.69 in court expert expenses.

The accused was also placed under a restraining order and a three-year Treatment Order.

Inspectors Lydon Zammit, Stephen Gulia and Colin Sheldon prosecuted.