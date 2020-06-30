Justice Shadow Minister Jason Azzopardi has been found guilty of breach of privilege for having alleged that former Prime Minister Joseph Muscat had called a snap election in 2017 because he was aware of a plot to kill journalist Daphne Caruana Galizia.



Speaker Anġlu Farrugia announced the decision in a ruling delivered at the start of Tuesday’s parliamentary sitting.

The complaint had been raised by Muscat following remarks which Azzopardi had made during the adjournment speech on June 24.



The Opposition MP had claimed that evidence which emerged in court on that same day ‘proved’ that those plotting to kill Caruana Galizia knew of the June 2017 snap election seven months before. This was another “damning indictment” against the former Prime Minister, Azzopardi said.



Azzopardi said he was privy to other “facts” on the case but could not speak for the time being. He hoped the facts would emerge in court in the coming months.



Muscat had vehemently denied such claims saying these were a "senseless fantasy" fabricated by the Opposition MP.

In his ruling, the speaker said Azzopardi’s claims were in breach of the Standing Orders as these state that no MP can attribute bad intentions to another parliamentarian.

The Speaker urged MPs to take a more measured approach in their speeches.

No retraction by Azzopardi

Farrugia asked the MP if he would be retracting his remarks, but Azzopardi said he had no such intention.



“I cannot withdraw it as I have said such things outside [parliament]. I invite the House to summon the Committee of Privileges to decide on the matter,” Azzopardi said.

The committee has the power to recommend that MPs are admonished, fined or taken to court.