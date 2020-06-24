A theatre official, top police officer and homicide investigator are all due to testify before a public inquiry into the murder of Daphne Caruana Galizia on Wednesday.



The three-person inquiry is expected to hear the testimony of Manoel Theatre chairman Michael Grech, assistant commissioner Carmelo Magri and inspector Kurt Zahra.

Refresh the page for the latest updates

Comodini Cachia says Schembri lied

10.06am Lawyer Therese Comodini Cachia, who is representing the Caruana Galizia family, says Keith Schembri lied while testifying on Monday when he claimed to have been with Joseph Muscat when he learnt that Caruana Galizia had been killed.

She says there is evidence online [on TVM's website] that shows how the two men were not together at the time, and she presents that evidence to the board of inquiry.

"We didn't want to say this earlier because we were concerned the footage might be removed," Comodini Cachia says.

Inciting violence

10.04am Grech says the blogger character in Ix-Xiħa was an elderly, well-off lady who wrote a blog in English.

Grech is asked about the script to Min qatel lil Daphne? but says he doubts they kept copies, “since it was rejected outright”.

"It was the time of the Panama Papers. That sort of title would have inciting acts which unfortunately ended up happening. We would have been abetting incitement," Grech says.

That's all from Grech, who steps off the witness stand.

Ix-Xiħa

9.59am Grech is asked how the playwright reacted to having his script rejected. He says he cannot remember.



Judge Lofaro asks whether any similar scripts have been submitted lately.



Grech says that the same company run by Azzopardi had recently submitted a script titled Ix-Xiħa [The old lady] which featured a blogger modelled on Daphne

Caruana Galizia, but that he’s not sure whether the company subcontracts work out to third parties.



Grech says he doesn’t know what happens to the blogger character in this play, as he did not go through all the script.



“Daphne’s story is still ongoing and I don’t think there should be a play about it right now,” he says.

'Forget it'

9.56am Grech is now recalling details about Min qatel lil Daphne?



He tells the board that the play was definitely submitted before Caruana Galizia was killed, probably in 2016.



“I got a call from the CEO telling me about the play. I immediately told him to inform Azzopardi that it was rejected,” Grech says.



Grech says he rejected the idea out of hand.



“The title alone sufficed,” he says. “It incited violence and was certainly not appropriate for the national theatre.”



Grech says that he did not even want to have a look at the script.

Terms of the deal

9.52am Scripts submitted as part of the deal go through a first reading by the artistic director and chairman and are then vetted by other members, Grech says, with a final decision taken by the board.

Min qatel lil Daphne?

9.49am Grech is told that he will be asked questions about a play titled Min qatel lil Daphne? [Who killed Daphne?] written by Mario Philip Azzopardi.

Grech is a lawyer by profession and also serves as chair of the Manoel Theatre, a post he has occupied since 2010.

He tells the inquiry that some years ago, the theatre had sought to encourage Maltese-language plays, as these were lacking. The Finance Ministry was also involved and a deal was signed.

The deal meant the Manoel Theatre got €20,000 to stage plays by Staġun, a company run by Mario Philip Azzopardi.

Judges enter, session begins

9.46am The three judges who make up the board of inquiry - Michael Mallia, Joseph Said Pullicino and Abigail Lofaro - take their place and the first witness is summoned.

Michael Grech takes the oath.

Plenty of legroom

9.41am Last Monday's hectic court session was held in one of the Valletta law courts' smaller rooms. Court officials had to bring in extra chairs and turn people away.

Today is shaping up to be a far less busy affair - and it's happening in a much larger hall than Monday's.

Caruana Galizia family in attendance

9.35pm Two of Daphne's sisters are in the courtroom, as is her husband Peter and lawyer Therese Comodini Cachia, who is appearing on the family's behalf.

Maurizio Cordina from the State Advocate's office is also there.

There's a calm and quiet atmosphere. It's quite the change from Monday, when Keith Schembri testified in the compilation of evidence against Yorgen Fenech.

Fenech stands accused of complicity in the Caruana Galizia murder.

A play about a Daphne

9.30am Grech is likely to be asked questions about a 2016 play which featured the murder of Daphne Caruana Galizia as its premise. The play was not staged and Caruana Galizia would end up assassinated in October 2017.

Good morning

9.24am Good morning and welcome to this live blog. We'll be bringing you minute-by-minute updates from the Caruana Galizia inquiry, which is scheduled to resume at 9.30am.

People have started gathering in the law court corridors, waiting for the courtroom doors to be opened.