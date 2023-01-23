The government on Monday announced the engagement of Jason Micallef as head of a new unit set up to oversee the Ta’ Qali National Park.

Times of Malta broke the news last month, reporting that the former One chairman was set to take up this new role following his exit from the Labour Party’s media wing.

The post that Micallef is set to occupy has only recently been created, with a legal notice amending the Public Administration Act and including the post as head of the unit at the Ta’ Qali National Park Unit published in The Malta Government Gazette earlier in December.

On Monday the government said the unit will preserve and promote the park as a recreational public space.

It will also draw a plan to coordinate the maintenance and upkeep of the park and draft health and safety procedures.