Chairman of the Valletta Cultural Agency Jason Micallef has hit back at criticism of new music rules in Valletta by the hoteliers' lobby, saying that they should be coherent and clear.

The Malta Hotels and Restaurants Association yesterday said that tourists in Valletta are unhappy with new rules that allow music to be played by restaurants till 1 am, causing customers to demand refunds.

A legal notice passed in June allowed for music to be played late into the night in seven key streets in Valletta, where previously music had to be turned down by 11 pm.

The move has raised ire amongst residents, businesses and hoteliers who have warned that the capital city runs the risk of turning into another Paceville if these rules are not amended.

A Valletta local council meeting in which residents were invited to voice their concerns about the rules devolved into a shouting match, with tempers among councillors and residents alike running hot.

Valletta Cultural Agency Chairman Jason Micallef

Micallef told Times of Malta that he was surprised at the MHRA’s comments, given that it is also within their scope to represent catering establishments.

“The MHRA should be clear about who it is representing in the hospitality industry in Valletta because we have to ask if it is some of its own members who are playing music,” he said.

“If it is referring to them, then does it represent restaurants as well or does it not?”

He added that the lobby had never taken a stand on other issues raised vocally by residents, such as the encroachment of public spaces by tables and chairs.

“We have to find a balance in the way we speak about these issues and do so in a consistent manner because I also receive many complaints about the tables and chairs put out by hotels and restaurants,” Micallef said.

“The MHRA has never taken a stand on this issue, so when we speak about balance, we have to be coherent, we shouldn’t instigate each other and we shouldn't be trying to undermine the economic and cultural success we have achieved in Valletta.”

Things could have been done better

Nonetheless, Micallef admitted that the issue could have been better handled to balance the needs of residents.

“Could things have been done better?” he said,”yes they could have, because we need to find respect for each other, and at the forefront of that is the Valletta community.”

“I believe that with goodwill, this balance can be found in the face of the challenges posed by Valletta’s growth.”

Micallef also said that all parties needed to acknowledge that Valletta is the capital city and that comes with the expected pressures generated by a populated social hub.

“I think that we can all agree that some 15 years ago, Valletta was a beautiful city, but it was a dead one,” he said.

“Nowadays we have a holistic capital city that has seen economic, social and cultural regeneration that was fostered through the work of multiple agencies and entities as well as the private sector, all of whom have invested greatly in Valletta.”

“The question now is how we are going to keep things balanced. First and foremost, we have to accept that it is our capital city, this is not Mdina or Għarb. Valletta hosts a lot of people, activities, commerce and is the administrative centre of our country.”

“So while all of this creates a challenge, we have to find a balance that reflects all aspects of it.”