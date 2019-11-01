Former Labour Party general secretary Jason Micallef yesterday expressed disgust at reports that public fields were illegally dug out by developers, saying such acts were “unacceptable”.

In a hard-hitting post on Facebook, Mr Micallef, who heads the Valletta Cultural Agency, expressed outrage at the report, saying some developers “did whatever they pleased”.

Mr Micallef was referring to a Times of Malta report that the lands and planning authorities had both issued orders for the “reinstatement” of government fields, leased to farmers, which were illegally dug out during excavations for a block of 24 flats in Qala.

A development permit for the flats with underlying garages was issued to Chloe Portelli, who is listed as the ‘director’s assistant and administrator’ on the website of J. Portelli Projects, owned by property magnate Joseph Portelli. A spokesman for the Planning Authority said excavations had started in breach of permit conditions while a spokesman for the Lands Authority also confirmed works “have, in fact, been carried out on government land”.

In his social media post, Mr Micallef argues that he expected the Gozitan members of Parliament to fight the issue for the people they represent.

“It is these stories that are causing damage to the government that is doing so much good. The majority of Labourites who voted for this government are very sad over such stories,” Mr Micallef said.