Jeffery Pullicino Orlando has been appointed executive chairman of the National Skills Council, which has been given new powers and tasked with identifying the skills Malta's future workforce will require.

The council previously served as an Advisory Body, but it has now has been re-established as an executive one.

Pullicino Orlando assumes the role some months after he was ordered to step down from his post at the Malta Council for Science and Technology (MCST) after 13 years.

Back then, Times of Malta was told that the dentist and former PN MP would be assuming an undisclosed position within the Education Ministry.

On Wednesday, Pullicino Orlando inaugurated the new premises of the National Skills Council in Pembroke and was revealed as its new executive chairman.

Education Minister Clifton Grima and Permanent Secretary Matthew Vella were also present for the event.

Foster a culture of lifelong learning

The National Skills Council's primary objective is to use evidence-based practices to understand and anticipate current and future skills in the labour workforce.

Its new executive powers mean it will be empowered to launch financial aid programmes, apprenticeship schemes and serve as the government and European Commission's reference point for skills-related issues.

It follows a skills survey carried out by the National Statistics Office - the first survey of its kind and the only such survey carried out in the EU - which was intended to identify the skill strengths and weaknesses of Malta's workforce.

That survey found that 54% of workers are either over- or under-qualified for the job they are in.

Speaking during the inauguration, Pullicino Orlando said the vision for the council is to foster a culture of lifelong learning for all and to aid people to reach their full potential in the world of work.

He said the council will be based on four principles, which include evidence-based decision-making, ethical development of people, inclusivity, and shared responsibility.

“For our workforce to remain competitive and relevant, not just on a local level, but also internationally, we need to ensure that we focus on the importance of both formal and informal education which continues long after school,” he said.

He said the world of work is continuously changing on a global and local level, and mentioned that the main driving changing forces include the fast-technological advancement, the demographics in our country and the ever-changing labour market.

The National Skills Council will have shared responsibility for steering Malta's national skills strategy and establishing policy and procedures for standards, curriculum, and quality assurance. It will also be promoting the required mechanisms for the advancement of skills and minimising the skills gap.

Speaking during the inauguration, Education Minister Clifton Grima highlighted the need for the National Skills Council.

"Following a number of positive meetings with stakeholders, it is crucial that the education sector prepares the future workforce and the council will have the plan which will lead us on the right path," he said.