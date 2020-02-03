A floating jetty planned for Balluta Bay will be temporary and will have no impact on the swimming zone, ferry operators Fortina Investments said on Monday.

The operators, who are planning to run a hop-on, hop-off ferry service, issued a statement in reaction to harsh criticism of the plans, which will be discussed by the Planning Authority in the morning.

Fortina explained that the pontoon at the San Gilian waterpolo club will not be exclusive for it and will bear no resemblance to the permanent berths on the Sliema/Gzira strand.

"The landing berth is, in fact, similar to a bus stop at sea and loading and unloading will take place over a three-minute period.

"The temporary landing berth is not located in the vicinity of the Balluta sandy beach and it will have absolutely no impact on bathers. Furthermore, numerous pleasure craft already anchor in the area being proposed," the company said.

It said the vessels it will use will be brand new eco-friendly boats compliant with the highest emission and environmental standards and form part of a €20

million investment to offer alternative means of transport by making use of the sea to reduce traffic congestion on roads.

The jetty will be in place until the waterpolo club concludes a project to redevelop its pool and deck area. It will then be removed since the club will be able to operate such activities from the facility itself.

The company said it had sought a meeting with the St Julian’s Council mayor to brief him on the facts but this did not materialise.