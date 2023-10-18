A jeweller’s son has recounted how a violent hold-up left his father brain-damaged and in a state that was "worse than being dead".

Jeweller Joe Carabott, a former sportsman, was gagged, bound and assaulted in his Żurrieq jewellery shop during a robbery on August 25.

Two men and a woman were subsequently arrested and accused of attempted murder, causing Carabott grievous injuries, holding him against his will and robbery.

Zuhair Hadoumi, 26, and Mohamed Anas Boualam, 37, both Moroccans, and Donna Sciberras, 29 and Maltese, are pleading not guilty.

Carabott's son testified in the compilation of evidence against the accused on Wednesday.

Trying to break down shutter

He told the court that his father was now a shadow of his former self. The assault had left him with a skeletal frame, unable to breathe properly or eat on his own.

The son described how on the day of the robbery and assault, he had gone to the shop after his father did not reply to calls.

He found the shutter lowered, but then glimpsed through it and saw his father bound on the floor. He called him repeatedly but was unable to raise the shutter, at one point even considering ramming it with his car.

His sister then arrived along with his brother-in-law and they managed to finally gain access, breaking a bulletproof door to do so.

They found the shop in a state of disarray and their father covered in blood.

Chances of recovery 'close to zero'

Carabott's daughter also took the witness stand, recalling how that day she got a call from her anxious mother saying that her dad had not called for her.

The two had been due to go and play tennis together. It was around 7:40 pm and her father was usually a very punctual person, the daughter testified.

She had asked her mother whether she should go to the shop, and her mother told her that her brother was already on the way there.

Her brother then called, saying he had found the shop shutter down but spotted their father inside.

The woman recounted how she rushed to Żurrieq, where her husband and brother managed to break the glass and entered.

Her father lay on the floor, hands bound behind his back with a pinkish-orange ribbon.

“His head, facing sideways, was double in size, eyes bulging,” recalled the daughter. “He never spoke to us. Not a single word. Never.”

"Our focus was on daddy," she went on.

However, she later noticed that there was shattered glass and signs of theft inside the shop.

Her father was rushed to hospital followed by his relatives. A doctor at the hospital emergency had told them that “things did not look good.”

Asked about his present condition, she said her dad had made no improvement since then.

They were told that “chances of recovery are close to zero.”

Before the incident, her father was a picture of good health, always active, playing tennis, she recalled.

She also recalled that he used to carry a black bag around with him with his personal possessions. She had never seen that bag since then.

AG lawyers Anthony Vella and Kaylie Bonett, together with inspectors Shaun Pawney, Lydon Zammit, Jonathan Cassar and Stephen Gulia prosecuted.