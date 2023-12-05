A jeweller who was savagely beaten up during a hold-up in August is still in hospital and unable to communicate, a court was told on Tuesday.

Joseph Carabott was found hands tied and face down on the floor of his Zurrieq shop after being beaten and robbed by a gang of three.

A medico-legal expert spoke about his condition when he testified in the compilation of evidence against Donna Borg Sciberras, 29, Mohamed Anas Boualam, 37 and Zuhair Hadoumi, 26 who are pleading not guilty to attempted murder, grievous injuries, holding the victim against his will and aggravated theft.

Mario Scerri said that Carabott had suffered severe head injuries as a result of a beating that was so forceful that the victim was unable to communicate.

He had spent time in intensive care and was later moved to a ward but when he checked on him just a few days ago, “he [Carabott] had no sense of surroundings. He knew nothing (La jaf fejn hu. Ma jaf xejn.)” explained Scerri.

Asked about the chances of the victim’s recovery to such an extent that he would be able to testify, the expert said that probably Carabott would not be able to communicate.

“Sometimes they do recover. But this is a very bad case. Prognosis is poor.”

The victim’s son had previously described how that August 25 evening he had gone to the shop after his father, who was usually very punctual, failed to turn up after normal closing time.

Finding the shutter lowered, he peered through it and saw his father bound on the floor.

He finally gained access to the shop by smashing a side window and rushed to his father who was lying unconscious, face covered in blood.

The shop cases were shattered and there were signs of theft.

Police Inspector Shaun Pawney presented the court with a visual report consisting of several images compiled in chronological order, creating a timeline of events based on CCTV footage linked to the crime scene and information gathered from third parties.

The Zurrieq jewellery shop where the hold-up took place. Photo: Malta Police

CCTV footage from a residence opposite Carabott’s corner shop proved useful and other footage was gathered from two commercial outlets, including one on Blue Grotto Avenue which showed the three suspects leaving in a cab.

The trio had also taken a taxi ride to Zurrieq that evening.

The cab driver, when tracked down, confirmed the booking and also handed police footage from his dash cam which clearly showed the three suspects.

They got out of the cab some 50 or 60 metres away from the jeweller’s shop, wearing summer clothes as they walked down Carmelo Caruana Street parallel to Stiefnu Zerafa Street.

Then suddenly, they put on hoodies as they headed towards the shop shortly before 7pm. Boualam was carrying a bag that matched one found later at the Sliema property where the suspects were arrested.

Borg Sciberras went into the shop first, followed by Hadoumi, while Anas waited outside, their movements confirmed by an eyewitness who later spoke to the police.

Then after the woman went outside briefly and back in, Anas followed too pulling the shutter down behind him.

Over 20 minutes passed before the trio exited the shop.

Accused did not deny they were in the shop - Inspector

Since there were no cameras inside, what happened inside the shop could only be gauged through statements subsequently made by the accused to the police, explained Pawney.

“None of them denied their presence inside,” said the inspector, adding that the only divergence was about who dealt the blows to the shopowner and the lingering doubt as to whether all three did.

While Anas and Borg Sciberras pointed at Hadoumi, Hadoumi pointed at Anas, the witness said.

Following the violent robbery, the suspects walked out of the shop pulling down the shutter and walked to Blue Grotto Avenue where they left in a taxi.

No one entered the shop from the time the accused left until the owner’s son arrived on site.

The door had somehow locked itself and was opened when civil protection officers were called in.

The visual report included stills of the victim as he lay unconscious on the floor and a last image of the ambulance rushing him to hospital.

The case before Magistrate Ian Farrugia continues.

AG lawyers Anthony Vella and Kaylie Bonett, together with Inspectors Shaun Pawney, Lydon Zammit, Jonathan Cassar and Stephen Gulia prosecuted.

Lawyers Mark Mifsud Cutajar, Brandon Muscat and Maria Karlsson are legal aid counsel.

Lawyer Stephen Tonna Lowell appeared parte civile.