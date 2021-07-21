John Dalli, a former Nationalist minister and later adviser to Labour Prime Minister Joseph Muscat has demanded an apology from rule of law group Repubblika for associating him with corruption during a protest outside police headquarters on Tuesday.

In a statement, he said he was himself the victim of calumnies by (murdered journalist) Daphne Caruana Galizia – whom he described as a perverse criminal’ - and fraud by the former head of the EU anti-fraud agency OLAF. He said Caruana Galizia was given impunity by a Labour government when he took action against her for 'harassment'. They prevented the police from proceeding with an investigation which they had started.

Dalli said he may also have been confused with someone who stole millions in the oil scandal or who acted as a nominee to register in Malta companies for the mafia or illegally changed the conditions of land contracts.

Describing Repubblika as 'a small group of exalted puppets who do not represent anyone' but is boosted by the 'corrupt' media he said he expected the group to substantiate its allegations or issue an apology.