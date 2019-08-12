Updated 8.45pm

Alleged drug kingpin Jordan Azzopardi was on Friday denied bail on lack of trustworthiness and because two civilians still have to testify.

Earlier, he accelerated his push to be granted bail, with his lawyer saying that forcing him to wait for months behind bars until witnesses testify in October is unjust.

Mr Azzopardi was first hauled to court to face drug trafficking charges five months ago.

Two civilian witnesses – both car dealers – were due to testify on Friday, but the court was told they were currently overseas. They are now due to take the stand in October.

Defence lawyer Franco Debono was unhappy with the delay, arguing that there had been plenty of time for the two to testify in previous sittings.

“It’s unfair that the accused has to suffer because of these people,” Dr Debono insisted, pointing out that his client was innocent until proven otherwise and that bail came with strict conditions which would land his client back in jail if he breached them.

Mr Azzopardi appeared in the dock on Friday alongside his girlfriend, a mother-of-five whose name cannot be published under court order.

His court appearance came just one day after he was handed a suspended sentence for handling stolen property, in a separate case.

Mr Azzopardi’s 31-year-old partner is currently out on bail herself, having regained her personal freedom on August 2 in a separate case in which she stands accused of having attempted to bribe a witness, offering him €20,000 not to testify.

She is currently pleading not guilty to criminal conspiracy, fraudulently circulating fake cash and defrauding three stores in San Ġwann and Sliema. She is also charged with cannabis possession.

After hearing Mr Azzopardi's request for bail, magistrate Doreen Clarke declared that the court would deliver a decision on bail in chambers. It was delivered later in the day.

Inspectors Mark Anthony Mercieca and Justine Grech are prosecuting.

Lawyers Amadeus Cachia and Marion Camilleri were also defence counsel.