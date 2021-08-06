Local Government Minister José Herrera has shot down a by-law proposed by the Naxxar local council to stop caravans and camper vans from parking permanently along the Coast Road, saying the issue is being discussed nationally.

“Since the subject matter of the by-law was being discussed at national level, the proposed by-law will not be approved,” a spokesperson for the ministry told Times of Malta.

However, the council, which unanimously approved the by-law last month, has said it will take legal action to ensure that the regulation is brought into effect in the locality’s best interests.

The decision to take all possible legal steps was made unanimously after the council said it was left without feedback from the minister.

Proposal sent to minister months ago

Mayor Anne Marie Muscat Fenech Adami told councillors during a meeting last month that the proposed by-law had been sent to the minister nine weeks earlier but no response was received within the eight-week window allowed by law.

The spokesperson clarified that the eight-week period actually started when the council approved the by-law, which was still in a “proposed” state.

Lack of consultation by government demonstrates lack of regard to the council’s authority

“This clarification is significant since, in terms of [the law], ‘The minister shall have the right to object to any by-law approved by any council and shall signify such objection and the justification thereof in writing to the council by not later than eight weeks'.”

Contacted on Thursday, the mayor said the council was examining legal avenues and insisted that the council “will be taking it to another level” to ensure that the by-law passed unanimously by the council is published in The Malta Government Gazette, enabling it to come into force.

She said the government was steamrolling over councils, which had been democratically elected to manage localities.

“Why do they call us local governments? We’re being totally ignored,” she said, adding that the country was “becoming a dictatorship”.

Temporary caravan sites proposal

Infrastructure Malta last month proposed building two temporary caravan sites at Armier and Baħar iċ-Ċagħaq. The council officially objected to the proposal on several grounds, including the fact that it did not know what the term ‘temporary’ meant.

The council insists that a caravan site has to be properly designed and managed in a location that is fit for purpose.

“The lack of consultation by the government on this particular application clearly demonstrates a lack of regard to the council’s authority and interest in planning for, and protecting, the recreational and environmental amenity of Naxxar,” the local council wrote in its objection.

It added that it was not averse to having controlled caravan sites in line with standards appropriate to a European country.

The proposed 4,000 square metre site in Baħar iċ-Ċagħaq is located on a stretch of road forming part of the Coast Road, close to the Magħtab landfill. The site at Armier will be located near one of the illegal boathouse areas and will cover around 2,300 square metres. The area will be cordoned off with a rubble wall.