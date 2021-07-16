Two temporary caravan sites at Armier and Baħar iċ-Ċagħaq were chosen following “an extensive public consultation”, the government said.

The Environment Ministry, through Infrastructure Malta (IM), has submitted two applications to the Planning Authority for the temporary sites.

The decision comes after the authorities placed limestone boulders at Mistra Bay to stop motorists from driving onto the protected pebbled beach or caravan owners parking along the perimeter. An Environment Ministry spokesperson said an “extensive public consultation was held whereby a number of sites were proposed by the public”.

Asked whether there were plans to make the sites more permanent, as opposed to just temporary as stated in the current application, the spokesperson did not say.

Questions on future plans for the two sites were also ignored.

Meanwhile, contacted for a comment, an IM spokesperson confirmed the agency is “assisting the Environment Ministry in the minor civil works required to set up two temporary caravan sites at Armier and Bahar iċ-Ċagħaq”.

In comments to Times of Malta, Naxxar mayor Anne Marie Muscat Fenech Adami said she was outraged that the government was steamrolling over councils, which were not being consulted on the matter.

The mayor said her council had long sought the assistance of the government, including the environment minister, to have more control over the excessive number of caravans that have been placed along the coast. The caravans have no sanitary facilities and the council received reports that sewage is allegedly being dumped in the sea.

“The council is not against having caravan sites controlled and in accordance with standards appropriate to a European country and, in fact, has approved a bye-law on this. But, once again, instead of encouragement and support from the government, the council is faced with such a proposal,” the council said in a statement.

It questioned how the site will be managed and controlled, what sanitary facilities will there be, the definition of temporary and how to balance those who want to go there to set up a caravan and those who go there to swim.

The site at Armier will be located close to one of the illegal boathouse areas and will span around 2,300 square metres. The area will be cordoned off with a rubble wall, according to the submitted plans.

Meanwhile, the 4,000 square metre site in Baħar iċ-Ċagħaq will be located on a stretch of road forming part of the old Coast Road, close to the Magħtab landfill.