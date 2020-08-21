Former prime minister Joseph Muscat is expected to be interrogated on Friday following claims made by Yorgen Fenech, the man charged with Daphne Caruana Galizia's murder, Times of Malta is informed.

Muscat is expected to be questioned at the police headquarters around 2pm though details are still sketchy.

Fenech told investigators in November that Muscat had asked him if his chief of staff Keith Schembri had featured in recordings secretly taken by murder middleman Melvin Theuma.

The murder suspect claims he assured the then prime minister that he was doing his best to protect Schembri.

Contacted by Times of Malta last June, Muscat vehemently denied the claims made by the man who stands accused of ordering the journalist’s assassination.

More to follow