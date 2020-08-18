The compilation of evidence against Yorgen Fenech, the businessman who stands accused of Daphne Caruana Galizia's 2017 murder, continues on Tuesday. The case against him rests heavily on testimony and recordings provided by Melvin Theuma, who secured a presidential pardon for his testimony.

The Gozo trip before the arrest

10.55am Journalists are called back into the court room. The focus is now on the weekend before Fenech's arrest.

Arnaud says the doctor went to assist Fenech and had also been with the businessman to Gozo. He asks about the reason behind that trip.

"I spoke to his wife and suggested taking him to Gozo for a couple of days to relax. It would do him good. I never asked what the case was about. I assumed it was linked to the narcotics he had taken," Vella says.

Fenech slept right through the trip.

"He just asked me to get him four packets of cigarettes. I got them from the Għajnsielem band club and he went back to sleep.

"Before the trip I had given him some pills. That’s why he slept. He had calmed down."

Journalists ordered out

10.40am Fenech was agitated that day and Vella went to his home that night.

The doctor is reluctant to continue testifying. He says this involves certain medical details that he does not wish to speak about in open court.

So, the journalists are asked to leave the court room.

Fenech was 'agitated'

10.35am His lawyer says that since Vella is a doctor, he has to be released from professional secrecy and possibly testify behind closed doors.

Fenech's lawyers stand up to make a point insisting that any questions about medical issues concerning third parties should be heard behind closed doors.

He says he received a call from Fenech telling him that he was very agitated in November.

"I don’t recall when. I went to him and he was truly agitated."

Dr Adrian Vella in a file photo.

Doctor chooses not to testify

10.30am Dr Adrian Vella takes the witness stand. He is assisted by Mario Mifsud who stands behind him. Vella has known Fenech for 30 years, and also served as the doctor of his grandfather, father, and Yorgen Fenech's children.

Arnaud says the investigations are still ongoing where Vella is concerned though so far there does not seem to be any criminal responsibility as far as the doctor is concerned.

Magistrate cautions the doctor. He has the right not to answer any questions which he feels may incriminate him.

Vella says that since investigations are still ongoing he does not wish to testify.

But the magistrate tells him that he is bound to answer any other questions which do not risk self incrimination. He nods in understanding.

More secret recordings unearthed

10.20am First witness to take the stand is Alvin Cardona, the court-appointed expert handling the secret recordings. He was tasked with tracing the hard drive, download all the voice recordings and save them.

He says that he also found another type of file with software which made the recordings accessible.

He presents five pen drives with all evidence.

"There are many other voice recordings besides those eight mentioned last time,” he says.

Psychiatrist to assess Theuma

10.15am We're off. The court has issued a decree upholding the defence’s request to appoint a psychiatrist to assess Melvin Theuma. She has appointed Dr Joe Cassar to oversee the process.

You will recall, Theuma, the self-confessed middleman in the murder, was involved in a stabbing incident last month. The police say the wounds were self-inflicted.

He has since been discharged from hospital and been given more police supervision.

Parties gathering in court

10am The main players in the case are gathering in the court room. Inspector Keith Arnaud is the lead investigator, lawyers Charles Mercieca, Gianluca Curran and Marion Camilleri form part of Fenech's defence team.

Deputy AG Philip Galea Farrugia and Nadia Attard from the AG’s office are assisting the prosecution.

Lawyers Jason Azzopardi and Therese Comodini Cachia are appearing parte civile.

Family members of Daphne Caruana Galizia have also entered the court room.

Magistrate Rachel Montebello is presiding.

Peter Caruana Galizia and son Paul enter the court room. Photo: Mark Zammit Cordina

Background

Fenech's doctor Adrian Vella is expected to testify on Tuesday. Vella was arrested in November on suspicion that he was passing messages to Fenech from the prime minister's former chief of staff Keith Schembri.

Vella is known to be close to Schembri and was the personal doctor of Fenech's grandfather, Tumas Fenech.

In the last sitting on August 14, Fenech's ship captain rejected reports that the businessman was planning to flee the island last November. But he also revealed that Fenech had boarded the boat around 1am on November 20, once the "coast was clear" of journalists.

Meanwhile, last week, Fenech's family said the businessman had joined other inmates on a hunger strike in a protest over overcrowding.