A list of gifts given to Prime Minister Joseph Muscat during his seven-year tenure between 2013 and 2020, including the infamous Bvlgari watch and three vintage Petrus wines, was tabled in parliament on Monday.

The list was tabled following a request by Opposition MP Karol Aquilina.

Late last year, the Times of Malta had revealed that Yorgen Fenech, the businessman who stands accused of commissioning the murder of journalist Daphne Caruana Galizia, had given Prime Minister Joseph Muscat various expensive gifts.

These included three bottles of Pétrus, a premier Bordeaux red wine on which was a 1974 vintage cost - the prime minister’s birth year - while the other two bottles were 2007 vintages – the year Dr Muscat’s twin daughters were born.

The three bottles would cost around €5,800 if purchased online. A bottle of the 1974 vintage sells for an average of €1,400 among wine merchants, while the 2007 vintage would change hands for around €2,200 each.

Joseph Muscat's list of gifts. Swipe to read through them. The watch gifted to Joseph Muscat from Yorgen Fenech appears on the second page of the list Joseph Muscat's list of gifts. Swipe to read through them.

That same month, Lovin Malta had revealed that Mr Fenech had also gifted Dr Muscat a limited edition white-gold Bvlgari watch in Christmas 2014. The watch costing around €20,000 was one of only 25 ever produced to mark Malta’s accession to the EU in 2004.

At the height of this controversy, Dr Muscat said the full list of gifts he had received during his tenure would be published, once he would step down.

However, this information was only divulged through a parliamentary question.

The data includes a brief description of the item and their existing location be it at the Prime Minister’s office in Castille, the Girgenti summer residence in Siggiewi or Villa Francia in Lija.

Items vary from mugs, tokens marking a particular anniversary, works of art like paintings and sculptures, a crystal vase to expensive items like the wines and watch.

Most gifts do not have the value or the donor except for the wines when Mr Fenech was specifically mentioned.

The full list can be seen in the PDF below: