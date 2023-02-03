Joseph Portelli has returned as president of Ħamrun Spartans following his failed bid to register himself as a player.

Last week, Portelli stunned the local football scene when he resigned as president of the club in order to register himself as a player with the team. According to Malta Football Association regulations, a club president is precluded from being registered as player with the same club.

However, his efforts to be registered as a player on the final day of the transfer market were ended by the FA executive board which turned down his application to register as a player.

The Malta FA body took the decision on the recommendation of the ethics committee which had discussed the matter at the start of the week.

Following the MFA’s decision, Portelli has opted against appealing the decision and on Thursday he made a request to the club’s committee to have his resignation revoked.

The club committee accepted Portelli’s request and the Gozitan construction tycoon has again been approved as the Spartans supremo.

The Spartans are now expected to file the requested paperwork to the Malta Football Association to reconfirm him as the club president.

The return of Portelli as president of Ħamrun Spartans will delight the numerous club fans who stood behind their president’s quest of donning the club shirt for a few minutes this season.

The club is currently well ahead of its rivals at the top of the Premier League and is expected to secure its ninth title.