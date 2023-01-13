The Planning Authority’s appeals tribunal has revoked a permit granted to construction magnate Joseph Portelli to build a five-storey block overlooking the sensitive Ta’ Żejta valley in Victoria, sending the application back for the developer to reconsider a downsized proposal.

Open and unobstructed views - J. Portelli Projects

A permit had been granted last July for a block of 54 apartments, with two pools at penthouse level, and 41 garages on a site in Triq is-Sellum.

J. Portelli Projects Malta is heavily advertising the project, promising buyers “open and unobstructed views” of Gozo’s idyllic countryside.

The site lies along a watercourse and is largely vacant except for a building that was illegally built decades ago and has remained unfinished.

The Environment and Planning Review Tribunal upheld arguments made by eNGO Din l-Art Ħelwa against the height of the proposed building as well as its proximity to the watercourse in this important valley running through Gozo.

Risk of irreversible damage to ecosystem

A report by engineer Adrian Mifsud said the proposed development needed to be carefully considered because of the unique natural environment. Excavation of the relatively soft rock formations would probably require the installation of structural supports that would increase the risk of irreversible damage being done to the ecosystem and hydrology.

In light of this report and a ground investigation report carried out after the permit had been issued, the tribunal said it was “opportune” for the permit to be referred back to the authority for “adequate consideration”.

The appellants also argued that the height limitation had been exceeded and that the project was going to create a blank party wall of around 45 metres.

The tribunal agreed and said the project must be redesigned and recessed away from the valley. It capped the building at three floors and ordered it moved 4.5 metres back from the watercourse, in line with the Gozo and Comino local plans.

It also ordered the PA to safeguard two rubble walls that had been earmarked for demolition.