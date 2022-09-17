A Gozitan local council has filed an appeal in an attempt to block mega-developer Joseph Portelli from building two large swimming pools outside Qala's development boundaries.

In a statement on Saturday, outspoken Qala Mayor Paul Buttigieg said the council he leads had filed an appeal to overturn “a massive lagoon-like pool” that is set to creep into undeveloped ODZ land known as Ta’Kassja.

The appeal was filed with the Environment and Planning Review Tribunal and is calling for the permit granted to Portelli to be suspended.

The Planning Commission approved the application (PA 0843/21) by Portelli’s Excel Investments Ltd in August.

Portelli, a prolific developer in Malta and Gozo, is building a controversial four-storey residential complex in the rural Gozitan village that will include 164 apartments, a pool area and a large garden.

Designs for the pool area submitted by the developer.

The project's pools had been recommended for refusal by the Planning Authority case officer assigned to review the plans. However, the three-person commission voted to approve it after the developer agreed to carry out alterations.

Council: PA complicit

The Qala council said: “it is clear that the Planning Authority was complicit in allowing the laying of the groundwork for 2 huge pools which will formalise the ODZ, are alien to the rural vernacular character of the area and will cement the PA’s reputation for permitting the sanctioning of abusive development, despite the clear breaches of the policy.”

Portelli has insisted he had every right to develop there, however, the application is listed as Outside the Development Zone.

Last year, the Planning Authority halted excavation works for the pool after NGO Moviment Graffitti photographed excavators carrying out work in an area outside the development zone without a permit.

An aerial view of the ground being prepared for three blocks of the massive apartment development in Qala.

The Qala council said the commission has been “ignoring the law” and had ignored repeated objections made by the Environment and Resources Authority.

“The Qala local council will persist in challenging these terrible decisions on behalf of the community and all who genuinely care for the environment,” the statement reads.

Moviment Graffitti has also been a vociferous objector to the application and has said that Portelli is getting away with murder with the authorities’ blessing.