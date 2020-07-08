The Institute of Maltese Journalists (IĠM) has requested an urgent meeting with the government to seek a way forward in how the fourth pillar of democracy may be protected against threats such as SLAPP action.

The request was made after several Maltese media organisations received threatening legal letters and requests for compensation by Turab Musayev, Socar Trading’s head of LNG trading.

Musayev, was named as an owner of Cifidex, a company that was involved in a controversial Montenegro wind farm deal with Enemalta. His name was also cited in court testimonies regarding the public enquiry into the assassination of Daphne Caruana Galizia.

The IĠM and the newsrooms concerned, as well as other newsrooms wishing to support their colleagues, united in their denunciation of these threats.

The legal letters were sent to Times of Malta, MaltaToday, The Malta Independent, Lovin Malta and The Shift News between May and June. They were sent by Atkins Thomson lawyers on behalf of Musayev.

“These threats are unacceptable in any self-respecting democracy and the IĠM requests an immediate and urgent meeting with the minister to see how democracy can be safeguarded.

“Government has a unique opportunity to support freedom of speech. SLAPP threats will not intimidate Maltese journalists from continuing to seek truth and justice on a number of corruption cases, the recent high-profile scandals in Malta and the assassination of journalist Daphne Caruana Galizia,” said IĠM president Sylvana Debono.

“Threatening media organisations with international lawsuits is not the way to engage with journalists or provide an explanation and will be actively fought with all our combined strength,” Debono added.