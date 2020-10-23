Journalists have expressed disappointment “at the complete disrespect” with which the government is treating the laws of Malta, journalists, the public and health recommendations.

In a statement on Friday, the Institute of Maltese Journalists (IĠM) referred to an event in the morning during which a maskless Robert Abela replied to questions fielded by journalists in close proximity.

A legal notice clearly states that the temporary removal of a facemask is permissable during official public speaking “provided that a physical distance of at least two metres between individuals is maintained”.

“The attached picture speaks for itself. At an event which could have very easily been organised to include social distancing, this was heedlessly flouted by none other than Prime Minister Robert Abela himself.

“This, in the face of relentless three-figure statistics of people getting COVID-19, of an incredible backlog of cases at contact tracing and an economy which is suffering as much as the health of the people who operate it. Not to mention the sharp rise in mortality in recent weeks,” the IĠM said.

It said that without any form of measuring stick, this distance was not kept by the Prime Minister whose duty it is to set an example.

The institute expressed solidarity with any journalist “who walks away from such situations”. It sympathised with those who feel that where appropriate measures for safe distancing are not taken, the event should not be covered.

It also called on trade unions to take the matter up and direct their members to safety.