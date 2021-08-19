A judge tasked with deciding whether Yorgen Fenech should be given bail bought a 50-foot yacht from the murder suspect’s father George, documents show.

In a social media post on Thursday, family members of assassinated journalist Daphne Caruana Galizia flagged the 2008 purchase of the yacht by judge Giovanni Grixti.

Judge Grixti was a magistrate at the time of the purchase. He was appointed a judge in 2015.

PN MP and family lawyer Jason Azzopardi said the documents proved judge Grixti had “done business” with Fenech’s father.

“This is the same judge who in 2019, told Simon Busuttil that the Panama Papers are speculation.”

The MP slammed the judge for presiding over Wedneday’s bail hearing given his past relationship with Fenech’s father.

Azzopardi flagged the yacht purchase by Grixti in an e-mail sent to the chief justice on Thursday morning.

The MP further alleged that Grixti is a family friend of the Fenech’s, and up until 2012, would regularly meet the murder suspect’s uncle Ninu.

“Judge Grixti should never have presided over the bail hearing”, Azzopardi told the chief justice.

The judge has yet to decide whether to grant bail to Fenech, who has been in custody since his arrest in November 2019.

Prosecutors revealed during the hearing how Fenech tried to buy grenades, pistols and poison from the dark web, over a year after the assassination of Caruana Galizia in an October 2017 car bombing.

Fenech was this week indicted for his alleged role in the assassination, with prosecutors seeking a life sentence.