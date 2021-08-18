A judge will hear arguments for and against granting Yorgen Fenech bail when a criminal court convenes on Wednesday morning.

Wednesday's bail proceedings have, however, been overshadowed by news that prosecutors have filed a bill of indictment against Fenech. The filing means Fenech will face a trial by jury for the murder.

Fenech stands accused of complicity in the murder of journalist Daphne Caruana Galizia and has been in police custody since he was arrested in November 2019.

His lawyers argue that the case against him is at a "very advanced stage" and that there is now no longer any valid reason to deny him bail.

Prosecutors disagree and made written submissions to that effect on Tuesday. They will follow those up with verbal submissions during Wednesday's hearing before judge Giovanni Grixti.

Follow events with our live blog.

Live blog

Deputy attorney general makes his case

11.08am Deputy attorney general Philip Galea Farrugia begins to make his case.He begins by brushing aside the defence’s arguments about Fenech having respected police bail conditions.

“He had police officers running around inside his home,” he says. “Could he escape?”

Furthermore, Fenech had a pending request for a presidential pardon at the time. [That request has since been rejected].

'Where can he escape to?'

11.05am Mercieca continues to make his arguments. Fenech can be given a curfew and made to sign a bail book; he can put up a personal guarantee and submit himself to police monitoring.

“And where can he escape to? His face has been splashed on all the world’s newspapers,” Mercieca says with just a touch of hyperbole.

The defence wraps up its arguments. The prosecution will now respond.

'20 months are up'

11am According to Maltese law, people facing criminal charges can be held in custody for a maximum of 20 months before being granted bail. The clock on that 20-month period has been suspended at times during the Fenech case, and inevitably both sides disagree on what stage it is at.

Defence lawyers say the 20 months are up and that Fenech must therefore be eligible for bail.

Mercieca launches into a monologue about the 1989 legal amendment that introduced that 20-month limit and heaps praise on its author, Guido de Marco, who happens to be the grandfather of his defence team colleague Gianluca Caruana Curran.

'Fenech had nothing to hide'

10.47am In previous hearings, prosecutors have laid out their case about how Fenech intended to flee the island prior to his arrest.

They cited messages which indicated Fenech had planned an escape route involving Sicily and France.

But Fenech’s lawyers insist that is not the case.

“Fenech knew that media was present and still decided to set sail. He had nothing to hide. He informed the Valletta port. He called his destination beforehand to tell them of trip. That day he was under no restraint to stay in Malta,” Mercieca argues in court.

'The time has come to grant him bail'

10.51am Mercieca notes that Fenech was allowed to go home on police bail after his initial arrest. [That police bail was extended multiple times, until Fenech was eventually charged with crimes].

“When Yorgen Fenech was bound to stay in Malta, he abided by those conditions,” Mercieca tells the court. “He knew perfectly well what he was facing.”

Mercieca argues that the law allows even a person with a long criminal record to be allowed out on bail, “let alone Yorgen Fenech, whose record is untainted.”

He is using a refrain as he makes his arguments: “The time has come to grant him bail,” Mercieca says over and over again.

Mercieca's nod to Azzopardi case

10.45am Mercieca begins to make his arguments: Fenech has been in custody for 600 days, he says, noting how “a person whose bill of indictment was issued at the last moment was still granted bail yesterday”.

That is most likely a reference to alleged drug kingpin Jordan Azzopardi, who was given bail on Tuesday.

Fenech's mother offers to serve as guarantor

10.40am Yorgen Fenech is in court, closely guarded as normal. He takes his seat in the dock of hall 22.

Fenech’s mother is willing to act as a guarantor for bail and wishes to testify to that effect, Fenech’s lawyer Gianluca Caruana Curran tells the court.

Fellow defence lawyer Charles Mercieca says that they assume the court is competent to hear the bail submissions – something prosecutors are contesting.

Repeated attempts at bail

10.34am Yorgen Fenech has tried to get bail too many times to keep count of. He's failed on every other occasion - he's even had a case alleging a breach of rights dismissed by the European Court of Human Rights.

But with the clock ticking on the compilation of evidence stage, this could be his best chance yet of being allowed out of police custody.

Welcome

10.30am Good morning and welcome to this live blog, brought to you from the Valletta law courts.