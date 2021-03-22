A judge has watered down a union’s planned industrial action in hospital after he ruled that a number of planned UĦM directives were detrimental to the wellbeing of patients.

While the court was upholding in part the injunction filed by the health authorities and allowing the union to order certain actions, it came with a condition that the actions could not be at the expense of patients' health.

The Health Ministry on Monday welcomed the court’s decision, flagging the recommendation for both parts to reach an agreement in the supreme interest of public health, and to achieve the best possible and feasible working conditions for workers.

The ministry said it was prepared to enter into talks with the UĦM Voice of the Workers union over the pending issues.

Last month, the union directed 1,300 healthcare workers to take industrial action after claims the government had backtracked on previous pledges.

The 400 directives affected various departments and sectors, from emergency ambulance responders to radiographers, dental hygienists, physiotherapists and social workers.

However, the court halted the action following the receipt of an injunction application, filed by the Health Ministry's permanent secretary Joseph Rapa.

In the application, he said the hospital was considered to be an essential service and that the directives could seriously impact the provision of such an essential service.

The ministry insisted that apart from being totally disproportionate in nature, the directives could cause serious repercussions on the hospital during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Mr Justice Grazio Mercieca upheld part of this argument, ruling that there were a number of directives that from an objective point of view appear to be a danger to public health.