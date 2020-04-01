Mr Justice Mark Chetcuti is to be nominated chief justice following an unprecedented agreement between the government and opposition.

His nomination is expected to be moved in the House of Representatives on Wednesday.

He will succeed Chief Justice Joseph Azzopardi, who is due to retire within a few weeks upon turning 65, having been appointed two years ago.

The chief justice is appointed by the President acting in accordance with the advice of the prime minister after consulting with the leader of the opposition. A judiciary appointment committee, which is made up of the Chief Justice, the Auditor General, the Ombudsman and the President of the Chamber of Advocates, will have already issued written advice to the government on who should take on the chief justice role.

Cabinet members were taken by surprise on Wednesday morning when media reports touting Mr Justice Chetcuti’s nomination were first published, with ministers saying they found it odd that the press was informed of such an important decision before they were.

Mr Justice Chetcuti, 62, was appointed judge in 2010 after practising as a lawyer for nearly 30 years.

Last year he presided the constitutional court in a case contesting the manner of appointment of judges and magistrates and decided to make a preliminary reference to the European Court of Justice.

Before being made a judge, Chetcuti was a member of the Refugees Appeals Board and a chairman of the Controlled Companies Appeals Board.

Mr Justice Chetcuti drew praise for his first address from the Bench in 2010 when he stressed that judges and magistrates should not abuse their position with “censorable behaviour” because it would reflect negatively on the rest of the judiciary.

“The dignity and authority expected from members of the judiciary should come together in the integrity of their behaviour at work and in all other aspects of their life,” Mr Justice Chetcuti said.

He pointed out that judges and magistrates could not be anything but prepared in the use and application of the law and resolute and strong in their behaviour in and outside court.

Any “censorable behaviour” negatively affected the other members of the judiciary. Society should consider judges and magistrates protectors of its rights.

In short, he added, judges and magistrates did not earn respect because of their social standing but because of the manner in which they behaved and the just way in which they applied the law.