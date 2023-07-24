The peak temperature on Monday reached 42.7°C, equal to the highest ever recorded for July, the Meteorological Office has said.

The mercury reading is equal to the July record reached in 1988, though the Met Office said it was still taking readings for the day. Though the temperature may still go higher, it is unlikely to do so.

If you felt the temperature today was unbearable you had good reason - the Met Office said the temperature today "felt like" 44°C.

Tuesday may be the last chance for the July record to be broken with a forecast temperature of 42°C, as strong winds are expected to bring cooler temperatures from Wednesday.

Earlier on Monday, the health authorities issued a warning to the public to take necessary precautions and protect themselves from the effects of heat as temperatures continue to soar.

The sizzling temperatures sparked six days of crisis in the national grid with various power cuts reported over the country.