More than 100 individuals are lined up for a total of 87 pending trials, including a drugs case that dates back to more than 13 years, official figures show.

Four cases have been pending for 12 years and another for 10 years.

The cases have been pending for various reasons, including awaiting a decision by a superior court for a criminal case to continue and others having been postponed indefinitely because the accused fled the island.

Figures provided to Times of Malta show that the longest-pending trial is related to the importation and aggravated possession of cannabis by a Maltese national. According to the Court Services Agency, this case – for which a bill of indictment was issued in 2007 – is awaiting a decision by the Constitutional Court for the trial to proceed.

A trial by jury over attempted murder has been pending for 12 years, with the Criminal Court awaiting a judgment in criminal proceedings against the victim so the person can then be brought to testify without fear of incrimination.

There are also two murder trials that have been pending for 12 years because both cases are awaiting the outcome of preliminary pleas.

One trial put off indefinitely because the accused has absconded

A money laundering case involving a Nigerian national has also been pending for 12 years and has been put off indefinitely because the accused has absconded.

European and international arrest warrants have been issued against the individual who has not yet been located.

A man’s trial for criminal association to import drugs and for possession of heroin has been pending for 10 years, with the criminal court awaiting a judgment by the Constitutional Court before proceeding with the trial.

Eights trials in 2021 so far

The COVID-19 pandemic brought all trials to a standstill, except for those which did not involve choosing a panel of jurors.

Since the beginning of the year, eight trials have been concluded, five of which on drugs, one over homicide, one involving rape and, in the last one, the accused pleaded insanity at the time of the offence.

Also, since the beginning of the year, the Attorney General has filed bills of indictment against 11 people: four over drugs, five homicides and one each over fraud and rape.

There were also four drug-related pending trials which were sent back to the Magistrates’ Court following a counter-order issued by the Attorney General. This means the accused will be sentenced by a magistrate rather than a judge, carrying a maximum imprisonment of 12 years.

Majority of pending trials are drug-related

The breakdown of figures related to pending trials show that the majority of them (61) are drug-related offences which include importation, complicity, conspiracy to import or traffic drugs in Malta, drug trafficking and aggravated possession of drugs.

Other pending trials are over homicides, attempted homicides, money laundering offences, aggravated theft and one case involving white slave trafficking.

There are also 12 pending trials over sexual offences, ranging from rape to defilement of minors, illegal detention to illegal arrest or detention of the victim.

The data show that 34 cases have been pending for between five and 10 years, two cases have been pending for four years, eight cases have been pending for three years, 13 cases have been pending for two years and 25 cases have been awaiting trial for less than two years.