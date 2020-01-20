Updated 8.34am

Gozo Minister Justyne Caruana has resigned following Times of Malta reports on her husband’s friendship with alleged Caruana Galizia murder accomplice Yorgen Fenech.

Sources close to the office of Prime Minister Robert Abela confirmed that Dr Caruana had been requested to resign and she submitted her resignation.

Dr Caruana was re-appointed Gozo minister just last week despite reports that the prime minister had originally planned to hand the position to Clint Camilleri, who was subsequently promoted to minister for agriculture, fisheries and consumer affairs. Former Gozo Minister Anton Refalo had also been reportedly eying a return to the post.

Her position in Cabinet was seen as “untenable” as her husband, former deputy police commissioner Silvio Valletta, was being investigated for possible ethical breaches.

Mr Valletta gave a statement to investigators at police headquarters in Floriana on Sunday, shortly after The Sunday Times of Malta reported that the former police officer had gone on holiday with Mr Fenech during the course of the investigation.

On September 29, 2018, Mr Valletta caught a business class flight to London with Mr Fenech to watch a football match at Chelsea FC’s Stamford Bridge stadium.

On Monday Times of Malta reported how experts from Europol had found a video of Mr Valletta “fooling around” with Mr Fenech and flagged it to local investigators.

The video was discovered in Mr Fenech’s phone.

Mr Valletta insisted the video was shot after he had already retired from the force. In a statement on Sunday Mr Valletta said he had not known Mr Fenech was under investigation when he went abroad with him.