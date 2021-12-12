Robert Abela should strip Justyne Caruana of her portfolio, just as he had done with Rosianne Cutajar, PN leader Bernard Grech said on Sunday.

Addressing party supporters on the PN’s radio station, the Opposition leader said that instead of investing in educators, the Education Minister had invested in her friend.

His comments follow a damning report by Commissioner for Standards in Public Life George Hyzler, who details how the minister abused her power in awarding a contract to her close friend Daniel Bogdanovic, a former footballer.

According to the report, a criminal investigation should be launched into the €15,000 contract.

Grech said on Sunday that while the criminal investigation should take its course, the report should be published immediately, while the least the Prime Minister could do was ask her to resign.

Abela needed to make it clear that Caruana’s position was no longer tenable, he added.

“The PN has been calling for a reform in education and better pay for educators… but instead of investing in educators, Caruana invested in her friend,” he said, adding that, on average, educators earnt €1,800 every month.

'MFSA CEO's behaviour synonymous with PL's'

During his interview, Grech also referred to a Times of Malta interview with MFSA’s new CEO Joseph Gavin, who walked out over objections to the line of questioning.

The Opposition leader said this behaviour was synonymous with that of the PL – the Prime Minister himself fled journalists’ questions and did not want to face a political debate with the Opposition leader to play it safe.

This sense of impunity has reigned for years, he said.

'No limit to arrogance and greed'

He also reacted to another Times of Malta article which, on Thursday, revealed that the tourism authority planned to book rooms at the five-star Phoenicia Hotel just so that staff could be near a Christmas village, with taxpayers footing the bill.

Since then, a spokesperson for Clayton Bartolo has told Times of Malta that while the Tourism Minister is not involved in operational decisions taken by the MTA, he “firmly believes in full accountability when it comes to public funds”.

On Sunday, Grech said that there was no limit to arrogance and greed, and some people believed they could spend Christmas at a luxurious hotel on the back of taxpayers’ money.

The incident verified the PN’s claims about unrestrained spending on people close to the party, he said.

Instead, money should be invested in the COVID wage supplement, which the Opposition believes should be extended till March.

While the vaccine and booster were vital to save lives, they were not a solution on their own.

“We have been saying, for a long time, that masks are also vital, and instead we have been ridiculed, including in parliament.”

Grech insisted that, however, the government could not be selective in its decisions and should be more transparent with the data it published, warning of distrust in the health authorities.

'Vote in favour of everyone's health'

Answering questions about the upcoming cannabis reform, the PN leader also urged the government to stop rolling over everyone, pointing out that more than 50 entities and individuals – including former PL minister and president Marie Louise Coleiro Preca – were against the proposed changes in the law.

“The PN has been very clear in its stand – we are against the reform as it normalises the use of cannabis but does not protect children and youths.”

A united PN will, on Tuesday, vote in favour of life and everyone’s health, he added.