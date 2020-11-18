Karol Aquilina has been appointed secretary of the Nationalist Party’s parliamentary group, the PN said on Wednesday.

It said Aquilina was nominated for the post by party leader Bernard Grech and was unanimously approved by all members of the group.

According to the party’s statute, the secretary of the group is responsible for coordination between the group and the party’s organisation.

Grech also confirmed MP Robert Cutajar whip and chose MP Karl Gouder to be his deputy.

The latter post became vacant following the death of MP Frederick Azzopardi, who used to occupy it.