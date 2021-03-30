Karol Aquilina is resigning his position as shadow minister for justice pending court action over an incident while driving two years ago.

In a Facebook post, Aquilina said he had been notified of the police investigation, and while he would prove his innocence, he did not want this episode to be used by political opponents to deviate public attention.

He had therefore informed Opposition leader Bernard Grech that he was resigning from the shadow cabinet pending the investigation.

In May 2020 Labour Party presenter Karl Stagno Navarra wrote to the police commissioner to demand an investigation into what he said was reckless driving by Aquilina.

He produced footage taken a few months previously where he said the Nationalist MP appeared to be refusing instructions from two motorcycle police escorts accompanying a delegation en route to Valletta.