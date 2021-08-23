Two kayakers who completed a 1,000km journey around Sicily to raise money for charity received a hero's welcome when returning home on Monday, despite not being able to paddle back to Malta as planned.

Albert Gambina and Dorian Vassallo left Malta on their kayaking trip to Sicily on July 24 at 5am in their two-seater kayak, the VKV Anita.

Gambina, 60, and Vassallo, 63, had planned to paddle back to Malta after circumnavigating Sicily.

However, the weather had other ideas. With strong winds forecast, it was not safe for the pair to kayak in open waters and so they arrived back on the island via catamaran on Monday.

Despite that setback, the two men managed to raise more than €20,000 for the Inspire Foundation.

Dorian Vassallo and Albert Gambina talk about their Sicilian challenge Video: Chris Sant Fournier

“We are a little disappointed that we could not paddle back, but in these sorts of crossings, we say that it is the day that chooses us and not us who choose the day,” Vassallo told Times of Malta.

The duo were greeted upon their arrival by cheers and embraces of their loved ones.

“We are very satisfied that we accomplished the trip around Sicily. We are more satisfied that we have exceeded the sum of €20,000 collected for Inspire,” said Gambina.

Gambina and Vassallo arrive to a hero's welcome at the Virtu Ferry terminal, receiving warm embraces by their loved ones after a month out at sea Photo: Chris Sant Fournier

Challenges along the way

The duo faced some difficult challenges on the way.

The adventurers slept on pebbled beaches and kayaked past huge container ships in their path.

There were five days when they had to pause their trip, as rough weather meant it was not safe to be in open water. And they kayaked during one of the hottest weeks of summer, when temperatures rose to highs of 43°C.

“You are tired, exhausted, but you have to get to the other side,” he said.

"This event was really both a physical and psychological test for us,” said Vassallo.

Vassallo and Gambina at Marina Di Ragusa

Future plans

The two have been best friends for 13 years, and the men said their friendship pushed them through many difficult moments.

“We support each other, at times when I was feeling down Dorian would push me to continue, and I would do the same for him,” Gambina said.

“We know each other inside out and trust each other, in these sorts of events, I don't only know him, but I trust him with my life,” Vassallo added.

Vassallo set aside any talk of future kayaking trips.

“The only trip is to go home, get under a shower, have a decent meal and go to bed!” Vassallo said.

Jokes aside, he said that this might be his last long kayak trip.

"I do get the itch to do another one, yet I am satisfied that I have done this with success. I will be older next year, and I do not want to commit to something which I might not finish, so this way I finish on top."