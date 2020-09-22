Former OPM chief of staff Keith Schembri has been arrested in connection with an investigation into an alleged €100,000 kickback he took on passport sales from his auditor Brian Tonna, multiple sources have confirmed.

Police arrested Schembri at 12.30am on Tuesday, along with several other people who have been taken in for questioning.

Lawyers for the former prime minister's top aide filed an urgent request for police to disclose the evidence they have against their client.

The arrest comes after a court ordered a comprehensive freeze on all of Schembri's and Tonna's assets.

His lawyers, Edward Gatt and Mark Vassallo, say Schembri was informed by police that the arrest was in connection with the conclusion of the inquiry into the alleged kickback.

They also complained in the request that they had not yet been given access to their client.

Times of Malta reported on Sunday how Tonna was in the process of hiving off Nexia BT's operations. Nexia BT is at the heart of the Panama Papers scandal in Malta.

The Panama Papers leak show how the financial advisory firm set up secretive companies for Schembri and former Tourism Minister Konrad Mizzi.

A request by the Financial Intelligence Analysis Unit (FIAU) in April 2016 for Nexia BT's servers to be seized went unheeded by the police.

An inquiry into the alleged kickback was triggered by former Opposition leader Simon Busuttil the following year after reports by the FIAU detailing suspicious of money-laundering were leaked.

The inquiry was passed on to the Attorney General and police in September. The police have said they are studying the inquiry's conclusions for "possible actions".

Schembri is also facing a separate magisterial inquiry about over €600,000 worth of payments to former Allied Newspapers managing director Adrian Hillman.

The former chief of staff was forced to resign last November after being implicated in journalist Daphne Caruana Galizia's murder.