The former prime minister’s chief of staff Keith Schembri returns to court on Monday, facing charges of financial corruption.

Schembri denies a raft of charges including money laundering and fraud linked to a printing press deal with Allied Newspapers and Progress Press.

A previous sitting heard how he paid US$5.5 million in backhanders to three men for the sale of three printing machines to Progress Press, using a network of offshore firms.

One case, two rooms

10.29am Because of social distancing requirements, our set up is unusual today. The media is in one hall, while the case is being heard in a separate hall.

We're monitoring proceedings via video link and we're having a few audio problems.

Searches at Mriehel

10.26am Another witness from FCID Colton Grech, says he assisted in a search at the Times of Malta premises in Mriehel in March but he didn't seize documents himself.

Partly cracked iPhone

10.19am Inspector Turner is describing a search at the home of Zenith director Matthew Pace in March. A partly cracked iphone was seized at his St Paul's Bay home. Pace didn't want to give its password to police.

Francesco Farrugia, a sergeant from the Financial Crimes Investigations Department, was also present for searches at Schembri and Pace's homes. He says Pace was escorted to the Floriana lock up at 8am.

Quarantine complications

10.10am We have a conveyer belt of police officers this morning.

Another officer takes the stand. Ritianne Ciantar was present at searches of Manuel Castagna's home.

She is followed by another officer who describes going to the Mosta residence of Robert Zammit in March. He couldn't be arrested because he had tested positive for COVID-19 and was under mandatory quarantine but his mobile was seized.

Inspector James Turner is next up, testifying that he played a minor part in assisting at searches at Kasco premises in Bulebel industrial estate in Zejtun.

Nexia BT directors

10.01am Another witness from the money laundering squad - Constable Shaun Cutajar - describes being involved in searches linked to Nexia BT director Karl Cini. A laptop and a pen drive were seized in early morning searches at Cini's home and office, both in San Gwann.

Next witness is Clayton Demicoli, who was involved in a search at the residence of another Nexia BT director, Manuel Castagna on September 22, where police found five mobiles and an iPad. His office was also searched and more electronic devices seized.

More searches

09.57am We're back. Another police officer takes the stand. She says she was involved in a search at San Gwann in September last year. Several devices, jewellery and €12,000 in cash was seized.

An iPhone and a laptop were seized at another search linked to Zenith director, Matthew Pace.

Break in proceedings

09.32am The magistrate has moved out of the hall so we're on a short break. We're not sure how long for.

Huddle at the bench

09.30am Lawyers for the defence and prosecution approach the magistrate's bench, where they are consulting about something out of earshot.

Schembri searches

09.27am Ezekial Maniscalco, an Economic Crimes officer, takes the stand and describes a search at Keith Schembri's Mellieħa home on September 21 last year.

They were let in by his wife, Josette, who called her husband before police searched the house, room by room. Among the devices seized were iPhones, nine pendrives and two iPads as well as documents. Police then went to Three City Design in Cospicua, where they found nothing.

A PC tower was seized from the Kasco factory at Bulebel.

Schembri was completely cooperative throughout.

Nexia BT offices

09.19am Two police officers have taken the stand and describe seizing devices at Nexia BT offices.

Alfio Schembri

09.17am Alfio Schembri was interrogated by police. He did not answer questions about the sum of money, allegedly wages, handed over to his son.

Price differences

09.14am Robert Zammit explained a discrepancy between the invoice price and the selling price for the printing press deal. He said that the selling price included consumables over a five-year period.

He also explained there was a document with initials AH and VB. This was Scerri's 'wish list' as to how certain people were to be paid.

Robert Zammit

09.07am The inspector moves on to Robert Zammit, Schembri's accountant, who is accused of money laundering.

Zammit was shown transactions linked to the machines. He said he always followed the instructions of his superiors, either Schembri or Scerri.

He said he carried out lots of administrative work and invoicing. He hadn't been working at Kasco for long and felt uncomfortable going to his superiors to question the need for the work.

They also always followed the advice of Nexia BT.

Cheapest bid

09.05am Interviewed by police, Schembri's associate, Malcolm Scerri spoke about the Progress Press deal. They needed experts in the field and Buhagiar was "ideal to offer expertise".

Scerri said the tender for the printing press project was 2/3 million cheaper than the next lowest bid.

'Times would not be pleased'

09.02am Schembri said that Hillman was paid from abroad because "Times would not be pleased if they got to know that he was making payments."

He said that money owed to Hillman and Buhagiar "just happened" to be written down on a document with that letter head.

Schembri insisted that the money to be handed over had nothing to do with the project.

Alleged kickbacks

08.57am Camilleri is going over old ground so far. He describes how the investigation was started because of allegations from former PN leader Simon Busuttil over €650,000 worth of kickbacks.

Cheques from father

08.52am Schembri told police that Nexia BT director Brian Tonna administered his companies. He explained that his father [Alfio, who also faces corruption charges], would hand over cheques to him as a donation because Schembri was an only child.

Zenith Finance account

08.50am In November, Schembri released a statement in the presence of his lawyers. He confirmed he had an account with Zenith Finance. He said that due diligence was carried out on all transactions. Various documents were handed over, which are now presented to court.

September arrest

08.46am He begins by referring to a September 22 arrest when Schembri and the three Nexia BT directors were picked up. Devices were seized from Nexia BT's offices.

Castagna didn't answer questions, Tonna and Cini answered some and Schembri was granted police bail.

Money laundering inspector takes the stand

08.43am Inspector Ian Camilleri is the first witness. He's from the anti money laundering squad and formed a task force to investigate alleged corruption.

Who's who

08.39am The complicated cast of characters connected to the case includes:

Keith Schembri, the man in the dock, accused of corruption in the private sector connected to a printing press deal;

Adrian Hillman and Vincent Buhagair, both former managing directors of Allied Newspapers, accused of being recipients of backhanders in the deal;

Malcolm Scerri, Schembri's business partner, and the third alleged recipient of backhanders;

Robert Zammit, Schembri's accountant, faces charges of money laundering;

Financial advisory firm Zenith Finance Limited and its owners Matthew Pace and Lorraine Falzon, accused of being accomplices in criminal activity;

Nexia BT directors Brian Tonna, Karl Cini and Manuel Castagna, Nexia BT financial controller Katrin Carter Bondin also face charges linked to corruption