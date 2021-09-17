Josette Schembri Vella, the wife of former chief of staff Keith Schembri, is expected to be charged with money laundering on Friday.

Sources told Times of Malta that Schembri Vella had been questioned by the police’s Financial Crimes Investigation Department in recent days as part of an investigation into money laundering.

The police on Friday said in a brief statement that a 45-year-old woman from Mellieħa and a company would be charged with financial crimes including money laundering at 1.30pm.

Josette Schembri Vella walking into the FCID building for interrogation earlier this year.

The prosecution will be led by Antoine Agius Bonnici and Andrea Zammit from the Attorney General’s Office, who will be assisted by police inspectors Lianne Bonello and Ian Camilleri.

Schembri Vella is to appear before Magistrate Claire Stafrace Zammit.

Keith Schembri is himself already facing charges of money laundering, criminal conspiracy, fraud and forgery.

Keith Schembri and his wife Josette Schembri Vella. File photo.

The former chief of staff is currently undergoing medical treatment.

Schembri Vella had been seen arriving at the FCID headquarters in Sta Venera back in March on the day of her husband's arraignment.

More to follow.