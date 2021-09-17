Kerċem Ajax survived the second-half dismissal of Luis Henrique Santana Motta to score twice and complete a remarkable come-from-behind 3-2 victory over Oratory Youths to clinch top spot in the GFA Division One.

For the Ajax this was their second successive victory to further rubberstamp their bright start to the season.

The match between Kerċem and Oratory turned out to be a well-contested encounter where the win could have gone for either side.

The Youths had a better start and opened the score after four minutes of play when they were awarded a penalty for a foul by goalie Gaetano Bugeja on Goncalves Barbosa.

