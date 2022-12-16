The Kirkop Tunnels and Airport Intersection Project is set to be fully operational by March or April, with the first flyover to open to traffic next month.

Infrastructure Malta CEO Ivan Falzon said on Friday that the project was now around 80 per cent complete.

The first flyover will start being used in January, initially going contraflow from Kirkop to Luqa. When the project is finalised motorists on the overpass will move in the other direction, Falzon said.

“Frequent changes are to be expected as the project nears completion,” he said.

He was speaking at a site visit open to the media, as works continue on the site which promises to radically cut commuting time in the airport area.

Describing the project as necessary, the minister said that the government needed the courage to withstand criticism as works led to “inconveniences” among commuters.

Site management 'could have been better'

Asked by members of the media about criticism from Labour MEP and former prime minister Alfred Sant on “primitive” and “dangerous” signage, Farrugia conceded that site management could have been better, adding that a lack of artificial lighting was also an issue.

Farrugia added that the six-month delay to the project was due to COVID-19 supply chain issues, and “unique” archaeological finds in the site area which were respected.

He said that contractors and their workers have been working non-stop to meet deadlines.

European funds parliamentary secretary Chris Bonnet said that the government has acquired €2.3 billion in structural EU funds for the upcoming seven years.

“This government has seen the country’s infrastructure change for the better and it will continue to change it,” he said.