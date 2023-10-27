A Klabb 3-16 official has resigned after a four-year-old boy walked out of the school premises and onto the street, the education ministry has confirmed.

The boy was found wandering around two blocks away from the school a week ago, PN MP Justin Schembri said.

It happened at the Qawra primary school, where the after-school club cares for 430 children until they can be picked up by their parents.

A spokesperson for the Education Ministry said that the person who should have made sure that the child only left the premises with his parents “did not follow procedure”.

She resigned voluntarily after disciplinary proceedings were started against her.

“The official responsible for ensuring the observance of the established procedure of discharging the children to their parents’ custody did not follow the established procedure,” the spokesperson said.

“As a result of this, disciplinary proceedings were initiated, leading to the subsequent resignation of this employee.”

He added that the school is committed to ensuring the safety and well-being of all its students by upholding the established procedures and protocols.

Schembri described the situation as “unacceptable” and said the Foundation for Educational Services must step up and address the issues faced by the after-school club.

“This is the result of underpaid staff, a lack of human resources and mismanagement,” he said.