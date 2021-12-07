Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp admitted on Monday he would rotate his team for their final Champions League group match against Milan otherwise his medical department would “smash” him.

The Anfield side travel to Italy for Tuesday’s match assured of top spot in Group B, with five wins out of five.

But it is a different story for the Italian league leaders, who are locked in a three-way battle to qualify second along with Porto and Atletico Madrid, who meet in Portugal.

Klopp said he was making a pragmatic decision to ease the burden on his first-choice players after five matches in 15 days, with a busy festive programme also coming up.

“We have to rotate, we will rotate,” said the German. “We have to rotate, that is the headline.

“The medical department would smash me if I played the same side again, so I will make changes.

