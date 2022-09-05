Updated 1pm

Parliament's Public Accounts Committee will be asked to recall former minister Konrad Mizzi to testify about the Electrogas power station, following new revelations by the Daphne Caruana Galizia Foundation.

PN MPs Darren Carabott, who chairs the PAC, along with fellow party MPs David Agius and Graham Bencini said on Monday they will be asking the committee to summon the former PL deputy leader during the upcoming legislature.

Committee members will then take a vote to decide whether or not Mizzi will be summoned.

The next PAC meeting is scheduled for September 15.

Mizzi's reappearance at the PAC is however not a foregone conclusion, as PN MPs are in a minority on the parliamentary committee, outnumbered by four government MPs.

The PN decision follows the publication of the LNG Security of Supply Agreement that Konrad Mizzi had signed with SOCAR in 2015.

On Sunday, the Daphne Caruana Galizia Foundation said that getting hold of the secret agreement took a year-long Freedom of Information battle with the Energy Ministry, which originally rejected its request for access to the "potentially unlawful agreement".

The foundation then filed a complaint about that refusal with the Information and Data Protection Commissioner, who then decided in its favour.

During the past legislature, Mizzi was repeatedly quizzed by parliament’s Public Accounts Committee as part of its probe into the power station deal.

Mizzi had spearheaded the deal during his time as energy minister.

In one meeting in January, he spent two-hours stonewalling questions.

In May, the PN had already made it known it would be calling for Mizzi to continue being grilled at the first opportunity.