Konrad Mizzi has been summoned to appear before a parliamentary committee that is scrutinising the Electrogas power station contract. The former energy minister is being asked to testify about the project on Wednesday as part of an investigation by the public accounts committee.

Mizzi was the protagonist for the 2013 project, which was a key campaign promise for the Labour Party.

The deal has since been at the centre of corruption claims and has even been identified in court proceedings as a potential motive for the October 2017 assassination of journalist Daphne Caruana Galizia.

PAC chairman Beppe Fenech Adami confirmed the committee would be seeking answers from Mizzi, who was kicked out of Labour’s parliamentary group over the Montenegro wind farm scandal.

Mizzi has so far escaped prosecution despite being hauled in for police questioning and held in custody for 24 hours as part of a trading-in-influence investigation linked to former Electrogas director Yorgen Fenech.

He has remained tight-lipped ever since he was forced to resign as minister shortly after Fenech’s arrest in connection with journalist Daphne Caruana Galizia’s murder in November 2019.

Mizzi refused to answer over 100 questions put to him during the public inquiry into the journalist’s death, apart from saying he never took kickbacks on government projects.

A leaked e-mail had detailed plans for hefty payments from Fenech’s company 17 Black to offshore structures set up by Mizzi and former OPM chief of staff Keith Schembri in Panama.

All three deny any payments ever took place.